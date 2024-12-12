Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Aspen Pharmacare Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Aspen Pharmacare

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty and branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anesthetics, muscle relaxants, and topical agents under the Anaesthetics brand; and a range of injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

