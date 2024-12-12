Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Aspen Pharmacare Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:APNHY opened at $9.53 on Thursday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Aspen Pharmacare
