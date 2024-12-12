ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Short Interest Up 52.8% in November

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 757,700 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the November 15th total of 496,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
ASR Nederland Stock Performance
Shares of ASRRF stock opened at $50.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71. ASR Nederland has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $50.49.
About ASR Nederland
