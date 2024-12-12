Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of ASTE opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.04 million, a PE ratio of -477.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.47. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.90 million. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -650.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 69.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Astec Industries in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

