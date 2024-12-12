Atb Cap Markets Lowers Earnings Estimates for Halliburton

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.58.

NYSE HAL opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.90. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,630,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $597,234,000 after buying an additional 172,505 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,782,174 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $487,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $340,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,620 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,342,857 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $248,042,000 after acquiring an additional 83,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,742,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $166,815,000 after purchasing an additional 115,504 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

