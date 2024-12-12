Aterian (LON:ATN) Shares Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Aterian plc (LON:ATN – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.70). Approximately 50,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 24,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.67).

Aterian Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.13 million, a PE ratio of -750.00 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.86.

Insider Activity at Aterian

In related news, insider Charles Grant Bray purchased 25,000 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £12,500 ($15,945.91). 70.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aterian

Aterian plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, copper, silver, and tantalum. It holds 100% interest in the AGDZ Copper-Silver project covering and area of 762 kilometer square located in Morocco; and the Kuaka JV The Musasa project located in Rwanda.

