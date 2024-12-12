Aurora Labs Limited (ASX:A3D) Insider Acquires A$12,640.00 in Stock

Aurora Labs Limited (ASX:A3D – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Garth acquired 160,000 shares of Aurora Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,640.00 ($8,050.96).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Aurora Labs Limited engages in the design, development, and commercialization of 3D metal printers, powders, and digital parts and its related intellectual property in Australia. It develops industrial grade 3D metal printers. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Canning Vale, Australia.

