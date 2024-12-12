authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Director Purchases $51,840.00 in Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) Director Ken Jisser acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $51,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,558. This trade represents a 18.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

authID Stock Down 1.1 %

authID stock opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. authID Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $13.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in authID stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned 0.19% of authID as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About authID

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

