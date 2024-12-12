Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 202.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $300.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.03. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.12 and a 52 week high of $309.63. The stock has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 82.36%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $11,692,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,781,200. This trade represents a 54.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

