Avalanche 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.20 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $52.73 or 0.00052006 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $21.60 billion and $1.20 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00013535 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00008895 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 448,021,866 coins and its circulating supply is 409,685,566 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

