Azarga Metals (CVE:AZR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Azarga Metals Corp. (CVE:AZR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 84762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Azarga Metals Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$727,400.00, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03.

About Azarga Metals

(Get Free Report)

Azarga Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource projects. It holds interest in the Marg copper project located in the Keno Hill Silver District, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as European Uranium Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Azarga Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.