Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Babcock International Group Trading Up 1.5 %

BCKIF opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and integration of specialist systems for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

