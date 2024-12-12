Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Short Interest Update

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 90.3% from the November 15th total of 77,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Babcock International Group Trading Up 1.5 %
BCKIF opened at $6.56 on Thursday. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55.
About Babcock International Group
