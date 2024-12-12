Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,078,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,172 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $867,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $42.46 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day moving average is $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. Baker Hughes's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

BKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised Baker Hughes from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.76.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

