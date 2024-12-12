Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEY) Short Interest Update

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bâloise Stock Performance

BLHEY stock remained flat at $19.00 during trading on Thursday. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757. Bâloise has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16.

About Bâloise

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

Further Reading

