Bank of America Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $109.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,026.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $23,064,310.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,886,126.44. This trade represents a 64.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,234 shares of company stock valued at $41,288,086 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

