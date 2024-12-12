Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKSC opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.47. Bank of South Carolina has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $15.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 22.15%.

Bank of South Carolina Increases Dividend

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of South Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

