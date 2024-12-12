Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 264.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abbe Luersman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $909,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,391.84. This represents a 47.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on OTIS. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $98.96 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $85.42 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 11.48%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

