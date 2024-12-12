Bard Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 9,640 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Lyft by 4,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $163,639.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,018.86. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $188,352.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 314,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,424,987. This trade represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,666 shares of company stock worth $454,770 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lyft Stock Performance

LYFT stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.93 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Lyft from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.77.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

