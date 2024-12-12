Bard Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,684,000. B&L Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $563,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,946,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 700,398 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 74,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Zoetis by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 794,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,720,000 after purchasing an additional 45,597 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.70.

Shares of ZTS opened at $177.17 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

