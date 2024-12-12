Beam Therapeutics’ (BEAM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BEAM. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners raised Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $28.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beam Therapeutics

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 938,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,091,011.40. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $1,347,259.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,194. This trade represents a 31.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,181,745. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 350.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.