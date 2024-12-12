Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Stock Price Down 8% – Time to Sell?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.45. Approximately 137,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 349,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

BCAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Bicara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.14). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,833,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $32,994,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,461,524. The trade was a 74.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn acquired 70,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. The trade was a 8.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $177,169,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,913,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $30,329,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $21,225,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

