Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 655,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,184,213 shares.The stock last traded at $156.62 and had previously closed at $156.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Biogen from $294.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.80.

Get Biogen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Biogen Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day moving average is $199.48.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in Biogen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.