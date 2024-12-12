Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Hits $25.52 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $446.88 million and approximately $203.39 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $25.52 or 0.00025145 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00060501 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00015796 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

