BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and traded as low as $20.70. BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF shares last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

