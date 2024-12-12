Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the November 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

BCX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,412. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,498,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 409,593 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 327,507 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 779,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after buying an additional 286,553 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 685,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 860.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 517,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,882,000 after buying an additional 463,405 shares during the period.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

