Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the November 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
BCX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,412. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.26.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
