BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 390.4% from the November 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance

BBN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.95. 183,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,101. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBN. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 246.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.