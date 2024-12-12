BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 97,100 shares, an increase of 390.4% from the November 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Stock Performance
BBN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.95. 183,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,101. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.92.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
