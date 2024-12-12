BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY) CAO Christiana L. Lin Sells 5,550 Shares

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 5,550 shares of BlackSky Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $59,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 354,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,622.95. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackSky Technology Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of BKSY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 538,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,323. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $324.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.15. BlackSky Technology Inc. has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $14.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.93 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKSY shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BlackSky Technology from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Institutional Trading of BlackSky Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the third quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,674,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

