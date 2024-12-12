Blankinship & Foster LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at $380,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,029,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 190,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,949,000 after buying an additional 23,970 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,023,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $88.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,368. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.77. Sempra has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 54.63%.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.91.

In other news, VP Trevor I. Mihalik sold 23,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $2,207,443.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,677.10. This represents a 67.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

