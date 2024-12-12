Blankinship & Foster LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 72.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,923,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,824 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $15,680,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 107.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,072,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after buying an additional 1,071,213 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at about $11,836,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth about $8,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.
Despegar.com Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:DESP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 55,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,542. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.
Despegar.com Profile
Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.
