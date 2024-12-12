Blankinship & Foster LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Despegar.com by 72.5% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,923,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,824 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth $15,680,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 107.0% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,072,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,446,000 after buying an additional 1,071,213 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter valued at about $11,836,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth about $8,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

Despegar.com Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DESP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.84. 55,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,542. Despegar.com, Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DESP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TD Cowen downgraded Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Despegar.com

Despegar.com Profile

(Free Report)

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.