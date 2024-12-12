Blankinship & Foster LLC Takes Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 235,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000. NU makes up about 0.5% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NU by 13.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,912,000 after buying an additional 24,140,416 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 96,754,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NU by 105.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NU by 16.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,801,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 104.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NU traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. 4,854,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,278,566. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

