Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Earns Underperform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $15.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential downside of 8.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBDC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 98.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

