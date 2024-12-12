Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.37 and last traded at $73.66. 5,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 34,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.

Bombardier Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81.

About Bombardier

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.

Further Reading

