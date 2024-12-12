Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $73.37 and last traded at $73.66. 5,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 34,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.18.
Bombardier Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81.
About Bombardier
Bombardier Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of business aircraft and aircraft structural components worldwide. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, service centers, smart services, training, and technical publications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- WallStreetBets: How a Reddit Forum Shook Up Stock Market Dynamics
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.