Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Stock Price Down 4.4% – Here’s What Happened

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 280,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,299,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Borr Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BORR

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $573.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Borr Drilling had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 666.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 13.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.