Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$17.47 and last traded at C$17.49. Approximately 58,398 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 35,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.50.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35. The company has a market cap of C$374.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trade-marks used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates and franchises Boston Pizza restaurants. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Richmond, Canada.

