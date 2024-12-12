Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $110.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $90.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,639. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its 200 day moving average is $81.61. The company has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a PE ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $91.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,580.24. This trade represents a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,157 shares of company stock valued at $27,957,676 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,046,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 86,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,249,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

