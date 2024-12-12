Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading 5.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.42. Approximately 261,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 795,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOWL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Bowlero in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Bowlero Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.30. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bowlero by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 7.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bowlero in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bowlero by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Bowlero by 3,311,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

