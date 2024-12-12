Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 34,990 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,914,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89,367 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $8.66 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $937.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

