Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $810,000 Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,769 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,285,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,611 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 28,410,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,386,000 after buying an additional 5,625,545 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 4,316,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,115,000 after buying an additional 3,826,715 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,009,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,391,000 after buying an additional 2,780,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 6,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,454,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.18. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

