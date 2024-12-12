Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Citigroup

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Braze from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

Braze Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

BRZE stock opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.18 and a beta of 1.15. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $317,801.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,570,924.10. This represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 56,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $1,720,244.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,244.10. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,979 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,914. 24.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,794,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Braze by 69.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,494,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,319,000 after purchasing an additional 612,400 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,925,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Braze by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,958,000 after purchasing an additional 279,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

