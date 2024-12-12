BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Given Sector Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

BSIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BrightSphere Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BSIG

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BSIG opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.18.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 7,606.72% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $123.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Azora Capital LP boosted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,028,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,520,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,098,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 968,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after purchasing an additional 195,417 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

(Get Free Report)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.