Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $124.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $128.61.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
