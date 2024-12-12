Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Target Price at $78.57

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $10,292,166.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,267,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,802,081.72. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 865,159 shares of company stock valued at $70,161,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI opened at $84.05 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.68.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

