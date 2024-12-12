Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.89, but opened at $30.63. Brookfield Renewable shares last traded at $30.47, with a volume of 209,386 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -173.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,757,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,031,000 after buying an additional 80,350 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,667,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,125,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 26.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,443,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after buying an additional 504,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,359,000 after buying an additional 191,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4,491.1% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,940,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,258 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.