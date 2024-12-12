Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMRI opened at $32.94 on Thursday. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $402.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.
About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF
