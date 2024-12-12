Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the November 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMRI opened at $32.94 on Thursday. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $402.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15.

About Bushido Capital US Equity ETF

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

