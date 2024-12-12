Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 848857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $770.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 129.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFLY. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 353.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 318,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 248,201 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 1,045.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 256,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 360,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 226,781 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,885,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 218,720 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Butterfly Network by 46.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 108,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.