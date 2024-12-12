BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 40.3% in November

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the November 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BYD Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:BYDDY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $70.34. 189,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,672. The company has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29. BYD has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $83.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88.

BYD Company Profile

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

