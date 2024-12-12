BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Down 40.3% in November

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a drop of 40.3% from the November 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BYD Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:BYDDY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $70.34. 189,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,672. The company has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29. BYD has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $83.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88.
BYD Company Profile
