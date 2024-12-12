Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the November 15th total of 109,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Calian Group Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS CLNFF traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.15. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. Calian Group has a 52 week low of $33.64 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

Get Calian Group alerts:

About Calian Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.