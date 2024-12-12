Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Up 10.5% – Time to Buy?

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) traded up 10.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.03 and last traded at $2.94. 9,653,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 12,002,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley started coverage on Canaan in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded Canaan to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Canaan from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Canaan in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get Canaan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canaan

Canaan Trading Up 7.5 %

Institutional Trading of Canaan

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $805.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Canaan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canaan by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 109,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Canaan by 271.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 125,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.