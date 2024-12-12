Capstone Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capstone Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 7.0% of Capstone Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,475 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75,969 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,044,000 after buying an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,670,000 after buying an additional 502,858 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.56.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.