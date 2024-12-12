Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CARM. D. Boral Capital dropped their price target on Carisma Therapeutics from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Carisma Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Carisma Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.93.

Shares of CARM stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Carisma Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Carisma Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 314.78% and a negative return on equity of 957.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wexford Capital LP increased its holdings in Carisma Therapeutics by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 3,661,933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 549,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 549,290 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carisma Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

