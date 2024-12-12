Castellan Group Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Castellan Group lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 153.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,054 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 23,792.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 887,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,043,000,000 after purchasing an additional 883,888 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 959,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,891,000 after acquiring an additional 853,931 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,068,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,953,000 after acquiring an additional 823,709 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,293,000 after purchasing an additional 767,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,481.18. This represents a 18.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,596,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.25. 508,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,884. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.80 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.99, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

